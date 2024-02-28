Complete ‘The Valley’ Bravo cast list

As if our collective minds and social media feeds weren’t already overrun with #Scandoval content, Bravo is bringing us another helping of Vanderpump Rules in the form of the upcoming spinoff, The Valley. The brand-new reality series was confirmed in January upon the release of a teaser clip during the VPR finale, and we’ve since been treated to an official trailer.

Recommended Videos

Featuring former castmates of VPR as well as new faces, The Valley is set to follow the lives of a group of friends in Los Angeles’ Valley Village, from relationship woes to marriages, engagements and raising children. While there is no set release date for The Valley’s debut season, we do know who is set to form the cast of the anticipated Bravo show.

So what are we getting in for? Will Bravo’s newest cast be comprised of adulterous supervillains, or will this more family-oriented show feature all the wholesomeness we need right now?

Who is in the cast of The Valley on Bravo?

Perhaps the most notable faces in season one of The Valley belong to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The husband and wife duo appeared on multiple seasons of VPR, with Taylor remaining a longtime castmate until his departure in season eight. For her part, Southern girl and former Hooters waitress Cartwright joined VPR in season six, taking viewers on a whirlwind journey of the ups and downs that come with being married to someone like Jax.

Since leaving the show, Jax and Brittany have welcomed one child, Cruz, and Jax has appeared sporadically on VPR, including in an upcoming episode of the current eleventh season. While we can’t know for sure what’s in store for their stint on The Valley, with Jax and Brittany we can rest assured it’ll be explosive.

Another familiar face for VPR fans is Kristen Doute, who will return to Bravo screens for The Valley alongside her new boyfriend Luke Broderick. While we know a lot about Doute — who appeared as a full-time VPR castmate until her firing in season eight — Broderick is more of a mystery. We do know that the pair’s journey to becoming first-time parents will be documented on The Valley, as well as their plans to move to another state.

Reality TV newcomers Danny Booko and Nia Booko also feature in the cast of The Valley. The couple are friends of Jax and Brittany’s and recently welcomed twins. Jax met Danny on a night out in Los Angeles, and the pair quickly developed a friendship around their shared hometown of Michigan. For her part, Nia is a former Miss USA. The Valley will focus on Danny and Nia’s home and parent life.

The Valley will also feature new castmates Jesse and Michelle Lally. Jesse knew Jax — who appears to be the glue binding the cast together — long before his days on VPR, with the pair living and modelling together in New York City. Jesse shares two children with his wife, Michelle, and together they manage a team of luxury real estate brokers in LA. The Valley will follow the duo as they juggle family and business obligations.

All three of The Valley’s VPR alum have been friends with newcomers Jason and Janet Caperna for years. Jax, Brittany and Kristen lived in the same area of West Hollywood as the longtime couple, who welcomed a newborn recently. Janet has since decided to wind down her career as an executive assistant, while Jason continues his role as a successful attorney.

The Valley will also welcome Jasmine Goode in the role of a friend. Goode, who is a former waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant and was also a contestant on The Bachelor, will have a more limited role than her full-time castmates, but The Valley will nonetheless explore her former days as an NFL cheerleader and her quest to enter the field of real estate. Goode’s girlfriend, Mellissa, will also appear on The Valley.

Entering the cast of The Valley as the only single person, Zack Wickham is Brittany’s best friend from college, and perhaps the spinoff’s closest equivalent to a VPR castmate. He is described as a fixture of the West Hollywood scene and enjoys partying and going to the gym. Wickham’s role as the only single castmate will see him mediate the friend group from time to time.