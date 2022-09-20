Pop culture fanatics were over the moon to see Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson pose in a photo with country legend Reba McEntire, though some fans questioned whether McEntire looked a little too perfect in the image.

The image, which Brunson shared from the set of Good Morning America, struck some as depicting McEntire as her Madame Tussauds doppelganger.

“[R]eba lookin madame tussauds ready but thats my mother and imma stay by her side,” one fan wrote.

Another fan got more specific about McEntire’s somewhat artificial look.

“Is that a wax figure Reba?”

“[W]hy does she look like a wax figure 😭 love her though,” another fan wrote

Some were simply confused by the fabric covering Brunson’s hand.

“I thought that was a lobster claw at first.”

However, many poured their hearts out over Brunson’s dress.

Other Abbott Elementary fanatics were simply hoping this team-up might mean a McEntire cameo on the beloved sitcom.

Many fans of McEntire’s music could not stop quoting her classic single, “I’m a Survivor,” which also served as the theme song for her beloved WB sitcom, Reba.

…I'm a survivor



Many fans were simply grateful to experience this unexpected crossover event to start our Tuesday morning.

The season two premiere of the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary comes to ABC and Hulu on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and you can catch the season three premiere of Big Sky, starring McEntire, on that same network and on that same day.