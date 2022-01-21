Marvel Studios’ first trailer for Moon Knight set the internet on fire. The Disney Plus show will delve into Marvel’s extensive history of horror comics, with Oscar Isaac’s character a million miles far from the confident and square-jawed traditional superhero. With the show coming on March 30, the promotional campaign has quickly kicked into gear following the big announcement, with merchandise coming soon.

One of the more interesting is this T-shirt design that showcases Moon Knight’s ancient Egyptian connections and gives us a great look at his costume. Check it out:

Cool new 'Moon Knight' image shows off the costume in detail 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The ‘wrapped in bandages’ look is clearly a reference to Egyptian mummies and the pointed hood feels inspired by the Assassin‘s Creed series of video games, but above all, he looks appropriately intimidating and very scary. He’s a big departure for a Marvel Studios’ hero and the image underlines how Moon Knight will distinguish itself from the usual MCU fare.

The presence of A-lister Oscar Isaac in the role indicates that the studio has big plans for the character and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him join Black Knight and Blade in future movies, or potentially even as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We’ll learn more about the MCU’s take on Marc Spector in the run-up to release, but for now, I’m hoping they’ve captured the off-beat and surreal nature of the character that makes him way more than “Marvel’s version of Batman”.

Here’s hoping the next few months bring more images like this.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney Plus on March 30.