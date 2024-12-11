‘Coolest thing ever’: A former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro reveals which Disney Channel movie she was lucky enough to be a part of

She might be a mom — and a full-time social media sensation — but Lindsay Arnold has a past that is truly one in a million.

For those who are unfamiliar, Lindsay was a pro on Dancing With The Stars for 10 seasons, making her debut in 2013 alongside boxer Victor Ortiz in season 16. Winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy alongside actor Jordan Fisher in season 25 — as well as finishing second alongside MLB player David Ross in season 24 — the Utah native hung up her dancing shoes once and for all in 2021, focusing on her family instead.

Now, she has a booming social media following, raising her two daughters, Sage and June, in the limelight. Lindsay might as well be the newest member of #MomTok!

She is still involved in the Dancing With the Stars community, though, as her younger sister is currently a pro on the show. We all remember seeing Lindsay in the crowd (and the skybox) during the Dancing With the Stars season 33 finale, supporting Rylee Arnold and her celebrity dance partner, Stephen Nedoroscik… right?

Nevertheless, before Dancing With The Stars, Lindsay had numerous other opportunities to show off her dancing skills, winning the U.S Open Youth Latin Championships and the U.S. Open Junior Latin Championships, as well as finishing in the top three in the World Junior Latin Team Match and the top five at the World Cup Latin Junior Championships and U.S. Junior National 10 Dance Championships.

She also had a brief stint on So You Think You Can Dance, but her best gig of all? Being a part of High School Musical 2, of course.

The 30-year-old blasted to the past and opened up about the experience on a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis. Here’s what she had to say about the situation:

“That was like the highlight of my childhood,” Lindsay prefaced, prior to delving into the details:

“I was maybe 14, and I got to go get paid. I think I got paid literally like $50 for three full days, but that was the coolest thing ever. I was like, ‘I’m getting paid to dance? Like, what? I would do this for free.'”

She continued, sharing with Joe that telling her friends she was a part of High School Musical 2 was “pretty cool,” as well as getting to interact with Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel — AKA Sharpay and Ryan Evans — on set.

Unfortunately for Lindsay, though, she never got to see the oh-so attractive Zac Efron (in his prime, too) on set. “I was really bummed,” she reminisced on the Lightweights podcast, and we don’t blame her whatsoever!

Nevertheless, you can stream both High School Musical 2 and Dancing With the Stars on Disney Plus to see Lindsay Arnold in action. Additionally, you can connect with her via TikTok @lindsarnold for updates regarding her cute-as-can-be family.

