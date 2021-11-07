Could Hawkeye Really Feature An Avengers-Level Threat?

The promotional campaign for Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye is beginning to heat up, with new images and footage arriving on an almost daily basis. The most recent promo saw Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop question why Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton had opted to team up with her daughter to battle what she calls “an Avengers-level threat”.

As well as being a nod towards Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Mysterio, Eleanor doesn’t look particularly convinced that Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate is telling the whole truth. We’ve heard on numerous occasions that Hawkeye is set to be an irreverent festive adventure, so it doesn’t seem like the kind of project that would come bearing a villain worthy of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

However, looking at what we know so far, there could be several factors in play that the Avengers may need to deal with further down the line. Eleanor herself as been rumored to be revealed as the show’s big bad, while Fra Fee’s Clown and Tony Dalton’s Jacques Duquesne have antagonistic backgrounds.

Digging deeper, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk would be an option should all of those rumors eventually come true, but the most likely candidate in a roundabout way is Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. She’s gunning for Clint, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine appears to be gathering her own team of disgruntled superheroes, so that would be the obvious avenue with which to introduce a so-called Avengers-level threat into Hawkeye.