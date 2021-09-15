Vincent D’Onofrio Breaks The Silence On Kingpin Returning In Hawkeye Rumor

Fan speculation surrounding the potential return of Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney Plus is running wild, and the actor appears to be playing coy about the possibility on social media, writing cryptic poems that may be referring to certain Marvel characters and liking tweets speculating about his return to the role of Kingpin.



D’Onofrio has taken to Twitter in recent days, writing what at first glance might seem like innocuous poems, but has some fans looking deeper for some hidden meaning. The first poem he shared makes reference to a three-legged dog, which some fans have suggested might be a reference to Lucky the Pizza Dog, who made his first MCU appearance in the trailer for the upcoming series.

The three legged dog.

run'n, jump'n and with an incredible case of the wiggles.

This dog does not ask for pity.

This dog looks up to us.

Wants to know what's next.

Head tilted it says.

Where should we go,

what should we do?

Why are we waiting?



I say to myself.

This dog is right — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 13, 2021

Another poem he wrote makes reference to a “great white shark” in comparison to cockroaches, and some fans have taken this as a reference to the Kingpin himself, Wilson Fisk.

The roach doesn't come when it's called.

They only move intentionally.

Their needs are what drives them.

Roaches are blind to anything but necessity.

Thank god they are so small.

So you see I'm not alone said the curious Great

White Shark.

Although, it is comforting I'm bigger. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 14, 2021

Following the flurry of speculation that came after the first trailer for Hawkeye dropped earlier this week, D’Onofrio wrote another tweet saying it was “silly to look deeper” into his poems which he has been writing for years, but that he did enjoy his time playing the character in the Daredevil series.

Silly to look deeper into the little pieces I write.

I've been writing them for years now.

Although I appreciate the fandom.

Because I loved playing him in @daredevil — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 14, 2021

The soft denial in the above tweet might have been enough to crack down on rumors about a Kingpin return to the MCU if it weren’t for D’Onofrio conspicuously liking tweets speculating about his comeback in the wake of the Hawkeye trailer. Whether he ends up reprising his role won’t be a secret for much longer, though, with the series set to release in just a couple of months on November 24.