Watch: Hawkeye Returns In First Trailer For The Disney Plus Show

Late Sunday evening, September 12th, Jeremy Renner confirmed some exciting news for Marvel fans. Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, shared a sneak peek of the title card for the upcoming series on Disney Plus, accompanied by an exciting announcement. Within hours, fans would have their first look at the show with the exciting drop of the Hawkeye trailer.

That time has now arrived, so grab your bow and arrows and Christmas sweaters and dive into the realm of Clint Barton as he takes on his next big adventure.

As the first look showed back in July, there’s a holiday theme to the series, at least in part, and that lines up perfectly with the November 24th release date. Fans have been waiting excitedly for more information about the series, and now the trailer is here! Check it out for yourselves above.

Marvel Reveals Release Date And First Official Image From Hawkeye 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We have to say — we think it was worth the wait.

Seeing what Clint is up to after the loss of Natasha and the events of Avengers: Endgame is the sort of story fans of the Avengers have been waiting for. The last 10 years of films all led up to a breaking point, seeing our heroes putting the pieces back together gives them another ‘human’ element. A theme absolutely expected to continue here.

Hawkeye is available for streaming on Disney Plus from November 24th.