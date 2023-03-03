Could there be a ‘Walker: Independence’ season 2?

The first — and potentially only — season of Walker: Independence recently came to a close, leaving fans with a Walker-sized hole in their schedules.

The CW series had a guaranteed viewer base going into its first season, thanks to its attachment to both Walker and the story both series are based around: Walker, Texas Ranger. The ever-popular Western story got a revamp in 2021, with Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki in the title role, and quickly picked up fans in droves. It was almost immediately renewed for a second season, which followed less than a year later, and then a third season, which concluded in the fall of 2022.

Fans are hoping Walker: Independence follows in a similar track. The spin-off series, which serves as a prequel story to Walker, is set in the 1800s, and stars a talented cast, including Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara, Blood & Treasure‘s Matt Barr, and The Killing‘s Katie Findlay. The show’s fans, fresh off the first season’s finale, are keeping their eyes peeled for any news regarding a potential season two.

Will Walker: Independence have a second season?

Image via The CW

The show runner behind Walker: Independence, Seamus Kevin Fahey, has already expressed interest in a second season of the show, but confirmation has yet to come from the CW, according to Distractify. Fans still don’t know if the show will return for a second season, but a bit of patience may pay off. The first season finale is still fresh, so it may simply be a matter of time before news of a second season arrives.

Fans are certainly determined to see Walker: Independence return, but a few minor factors may get in the way of the show’s renewal. Namely, viewership dropped exponentially throughout the season, with the premier pulling in over half a million viewers, but the finale pulling in solidly less than half a million. The decline in viewership could give the CW pause, as it examines whether Walker: Independence is suited for a second season.

High fan demand might be enough to see the show return, thankfully, particularly when paired with the broad popularity of Walker. Its been less than a week since the first season of Independence concluded, so fans should strive for patience in the coming weeks, as they await official confirmation of a season two.