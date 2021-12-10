‘Cowboy Bebop’ stars react to cancellation after one season

In news that a lot of people were probably expecting, Netflix pulled the plug on live-action anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop after a single season, a startling fall from grace for what was one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated new shows across any network or streaming service.

Despite the best efforts of the cast, plenty of impressive visuals and some stunning production design, critics and audiences were left equally cold on the series. A Rotten Tomatoes score of 46% and a user rating of 55% is not the stuff multi-season projects are made of, and longtime fans of the source material had been voicing their frustrations with Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop on a regular basis.

Clearly, the viewership figures weren’t strong enough to compensate for the general malaise that greeted the sci-fi epic, and some of the key players have now weighed in with their reactions, as you can see below.

A joy to work on this with you ❤️ — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) December 9, 2021

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Drops Slick New Bounty Posters 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy… #CowboyBebop #whateverhappenshttps://t.co/iAcphDkE0M — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 9, 2021

Budgetary figures haven’t been disclosed publicly, but Cowboy Bebop looked like a very expensive endeavor for Netflix, and the rewards clearly haven’t justified the investment. The $200 million Jupiter’s Legacy was also canned earlier this year after just eight episodes, so blockbuster episodic genre fare is hardly proving to be a consistent success for the platform.