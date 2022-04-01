Creators of ‘Love on The Spectrum’ are casting for new dating show

The creators of the Australian TV documentary series, Love on the Spectrum, are now looking for people in Australia to star in their upcoming dating series.

Northern Pictures, the production company behind the dating series, has released an online casting call. The production company is looking for people over the age of 18+ that are single, are interested as well as are new to the world of dating. The production company plans to tell stories from those underrepresented in the media in this new show and open its doors to those who are LGBT+, come from diverse backgrounds, living with a disability, etc.

For this series we are wanting to tell the stories of people who tend to be under represented when it comes to dating on television. This could mean people who identify as LGBTIQ+, it could mean people from different cultural backgrounds, it could mean people living with disability or with a condition, it could mean people whose appearance is different to what we tend to see on dating shows filmed on islands. We do aim to be inclusive – if you haven’t yet dated and are interested in this experience please get in touch and say hello. Any initial contact with us is very informal. Our series will feature a diverse range of people from all walks of life, we aim to make an honest and insightful documentary series telling the stories of people we don’t see enough of on our screens. We are also looking for people who are interested in meeting one of our main participants for a date, we will always do our best to pair people up with a good match. So if you’re up for a fun and positive experience, feel free to write in to us.

Northern Pictures is an Australian production company, known for its production of multiple documentary series revolving around people from different backgrounds and walks of life. Its most popular series, Love on the spectrum, is a show that documents people on the autism spectrum exploring the world of love, dating, and relationships. The series released its second season back in 2021 and will be soon debuting its American spin-off that will be released on Netflix later this year.