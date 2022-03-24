Netflix grabs ‘Love is Blind’ through season 5, starts more dating shows

Netflix has been a streaming service users have “chilled” with dates over, but the site may be seeking to get viewers to “Netflix and commit” by ordering more Love is Blind, and adding new relationship-based shows.

Today The Hollywood Reporter revealed the platform picked up the blind dating concept from Kinetic Content through to a fifth season. The romance reality series recently concluded its second season after scoring a hit in 2020, and The Hollywood Reporter also noted since Feb. 11, the show has ranked on the company’s top 10 list, and near the top of Nielsen’s streaming rankings. It also garnered 1.4 billion minutes of viewership when it debuted, and a third season is going to premiere later in the calendar year.

As for other romance programming the streamer is getting into, U.S. residents will soon be treated to a localized version of Australia’s Love on the Spectrum, from Northern Pictures, which follows people who are on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating relationships. Other greenlighted projects include Jewish Matchmaking, wherein people in the U.S. and Israel turn their love lives over to a traditional Jewish matchmaker, and a version of Kinetic Content’s upcoming The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On project, which will feature an entire cast of couples from the LGBTQ+ community.

Fans and outlets who reacted to the news on Twitter are pleased, as the account for the Ringer network demonstrates.

The new shows, and versions of existing and upcoming content, do not yet have release dates as of filing. We’ll hit you up with deets as they become available.