The second season of Love is Blind is captivating Netflix subscribers, and now the streaming service has announced the team behind this dating show will be producing a show called The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Today Variety revealed 10 episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will be coming to the platform April 6 before a finale and reunion episode April 13. It will chronicle six pairs ready for marriage where one is not sure. On the show, each will have eight weeks to commit or move on with another they will have to live with for three weeks. In a manner similar to Temptation Island, each individual will get to see what life is like apart from the one they initially had fallen for.

Love is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be hosting this project as well, and based on lines in the trailer, it seems like it will bring the tension, intrigue, and attractive people.

“The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you,” says one contestant to a person they barely know.

The reunion episode of Love is Blind’s second season is now streaming. The show filmed the third season in 2021, which will be released at an undetermined time. Love is Blind production company Kinetic Content has also created Married at First Sight, which will later air its 14th season on the Lifetime network.