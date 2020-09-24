Creepshow Animated Special Coming To Shudder This Halloween

Shudder’s Creepshow arguably does a lot with limited resources, and is currently in the planning stages of a second season. However, before that, fans of the anthology series are getting a Halloween treat this October via a new animated special based on stories by Stephen King and Joe Hill, and there’ll be some familiar voices behind the production.

More specifically, the episode will adapt King’s classic short story “Survivor Type,” with Kiefer Sutherland voicing a surgeon trapped on a desert island with no food and a supply of smuggled heroin. As hunger sets in, the character begins to amputate parts of his own body to stay alive. Given its grisly subject matter, we’re looking forward to seeing how “Survivor Type” will work as an animation. Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) is directing this one.

On the Joe Hill front, meanwhile, we’ll get “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” a 2010 entry from a zombie collection. Melanie Dale is taking on this outing, with The Kissing Booth‘s Joey King as the voice of a teenager on a family road trip that stops off on at a strange show. Like “Survivor Type,” this adaptation will likely make the most of not having to work around a modest live-action budget.

Both King and Hill had their work appear in the first run of Creepshow, and have plenty more material available for the second go-around of the show. Of course, there’re no shortage of King properties in development, either, including the new version of The Stand on CBS All Access and Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, to name a few. For Hill, we can look forward to new instalments of Locke & Key on Netflix in the (hopefully) not too distant future.

In the meantime, you can catch the Creepshow special on Shudder from October 26th.