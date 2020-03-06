Netflix Reportedly Planning For 4 Seasons Of Locke & Key

At long last, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s Locke & Key is on our screens, courtesy of Netflix, and while nothing’s officially set in stone just yet, all signs point to season 1 being only the start of our journey. Indeed, with a strong reception from both critics and viewers alike, the streaming giant seems poised to continue down this road and today, we’re hearing that the current plan is to do four seasons in total.

Given Netflix’s track record of investing in at least a few runs of their original series, this perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising. Still, it’s excellent news for fans of the source material and the recently released show. It also comes on the heels of an earlier report we brought you, which said that the company had already committed to a second and third season internally. And given that this intel is from the same sources who said Star Trek: Discovery would get five seasons, which was confirmed earlier this week, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

As those who’ve seen it will know, Locke & Key managed to perfectly capture the tone and menace of Hill and Rodriguez’s story and has more than enough plot to work with as it continues to unfold. In fact, the show’s writers have even revealed that they’ve begun mapping out season 2.

All things considered, we’d be more than happy to see more of Locke & Key given the quality of the original comics and what Netflix has put forth so far. It’s another excellent addition to their line-up of original content and no doubt has much more to bring us in terms of story and where these characters can go from here. After all, those who’ve read the comics know that the best is still to come.

Tell us, though, do you want to see more Locke & Key on Netflix? Sound off below with your thoughts and watch this space for further updates.