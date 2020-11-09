The U.S.S. Discovery crew are on a mission to bring the Federation back to its glory days, but to do that they need to convince the Federation that they’re their best hope.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 has seen Cmmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and company thrown into the 32nd century where Starfleet is not what it once was. And in this week’s new episode, the gang will journey to Federation HQ to make their case.

Some new promo images for 3×05 “Die Trying” see the likes of Captain Saru (Doug Jones), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Lt. Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts) and engineer Jett Reno (Tig Notaro) ogling the super shiny future headquarters of the interplanetary organization. But they have a tough challenge ahead of them, as the contemporary Federation doesn’t think much of these relics of the past.

Check out the promo photos in the gallery below along with the episode’s synopsis:

“After reuniting with what remains of Starfleet and the Federation, the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew must prove that a 930 year old crew and starship are exactly what this new future needs.”

Yes, somehow we’re already on installment number 5 of this 13-part season. Thankfully, though, we’ve got many more weeks left of Discovery season 3 to enjoy as it’ll run through Christmas and wrap up on January 7th. There are some intriguing episodes to come, too, including one that may hark back to a key Next Generation story and the life of Burnham’s brother, Spock. Meanwhile, production on season 4 is already underway as filming just kicked off this very month.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery 3×05 “Die Trying” when it debuts on CBS All Access on Thursday, November 12th, as it’s sure to be another solid outing for what’s shaping up to be a great run.