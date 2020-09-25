Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Has Already Started Filming

We haven’t even seen the premiere of season 3 yet, but Star Trek: Discovery has apparently already headed back into production to start work on its fourth season. A new pic from the set in Toronto seems to confirm that cast and crew have returned for the next run of the successful seventh series in the Trek franchise, which is a pretty big deal, as CBS All Access has yet to even officially announce that a season 4 is on the way.

Toronto Filming shared a photo on Twitter this week which, while it doesn’t show us any action from the shoot, depicts a sign in a parking lot directing those involved in the production where to go. Note that it specifically tells us that it’s directed at the cast and crew for “Star Trek: Discovery season 4.”

Star Trek has begun filming again! https://t.co/QQmRDHFe8I — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) September 23, 2020

Though it’s yet to be officially announced, this isn’t a surprising turn of events. After all, it’s previously been reported that CBS is confident enough in the show to renew it up to season 5. There may even be a movie spinoff featuring the cast of the U.S.S. Discovery to boot. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We know for sure that we’ve got at least two more seasons to enjoy – season 3, which is about to air in a few weeks, and season 4, which is now kicking off production.

In case you’ve forgotten, seeing as season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery was so long ago, the new run will open with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew finding themselves 1000 years in the future, where they’ll discover that the Federation is in a very different place compared to where it is in their time. But they’ll be sure to make it their mission to bring some old-fashioned Starfleet optimism back to the galaxy.