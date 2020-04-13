Star Trek: Discovery Movie In The Works, Starts Shooting Soon

We’re still waiting on season 3 to arrive later this year, but we know Star Trek: Discovery has got a bright future ahead of it. It’s previously been revealed that CBS has renewed the show up until season 5 already. And now, further confirmation has come through that the series will be expanding into a whole new medium as well, as according to The GWW, a Discovery movie is on its way.

The outlet reports that ViacomCBS is working on a feature film which will star Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham and the rest of the cast of the show. Discovery producers John Weber, Frank Siracusa and Thom Pretak are attached, as are exec producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Harberts and Akiva Goldsman. It’s believed that the budget for the project is sitting around around $60-80 million.

What’s more, this isn’t just a concept to be made into a reality later down the line. Principal photography is reportedly due to kick off as soon as physically possible. Shooting is said to begin immediately after the current lockdown, brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, has ended.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Photos Take Burnham Into The Far Future 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, The GWW’s report confirms We Got This Covered’s own scoop from back in March when we told you that CBS were developing a Discovery movie. Few plot details have been revealed as yet, though we’ve heard there’s a possibility of some kind of crossover with the Kelvin timeline – though we’ll have to see if that goes anywhere. Given the close production start, presumably it would fit into continuity between seasons 3 and 4 of the series, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Speaking of which, we got our first teaser for Discovery season 3 following the Star Trek: Picard season finale, which hinted at Burnham and the others finding themselves in the far future. Look for that to drop onto CBS All Access later this year.