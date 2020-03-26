Watch: Michael Burnham Returns In First Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Teaser

To mark the conclusion of Star Trek: Picard‘s debut season, CBS All Access has dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery. The promo only lasts 15 seconds, but it’s our very first glimpse at what we can expect from the run.

As you can see above, the teaser showcases some specially filmed footage of Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham standing alone on a deserted alien world as she plants a tattered Federation flag into the ground. The promo promises that the new season is “coming soon,” but stops short of revealing a specific release date.

At the end of season 2, the U.S.S. Discovery flew into a wormhole, with it confirmed that the crew will find themselves 1000 years into the future. This clip does a good job of setting up what the new status quo of the series is, then: Burnham and the others will be exploring this brand new future in the name of Starfleet. Going boldly where no other show in the Trek universe has gone before.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Photos Take Burnham Into The Far Future 1 of 7

We got some promo images from season 3 way back last summer, when filming began. These revealed David Ajala’s new character, Cleveland Booker AKA Book. We’ve been told to expect Book to have “a natural charisma” and a “devil-may-care attitude.” Remember, the Discovery will need a new captain in season 3 and the main contenders are newbie Book, Burnham or Saru.

It’s believed that post-production on Star Trek: Discovery season 3 has been halted by the coronavirus outbreak, though CBS has yet to officially confirm this. If this is the case, though, then the intended release schedule has likely shifted. You could even theorize that this promo was originally supposed to reveal the premiere date, before everything went down. Still, it’s definitely arriving sometime this year and once we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.