Crisis On Infinite Earths Fans Going Crazy For Brandon Routh’s Superman

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” continued with its second episode last night, bringing with it even more exciting cross-dimensional crossovers. At the top of the list was Brandon Routh reprising his role as the Man of Steel from 2006’s Superman Returns. Though the actor has been with the Arrowverse for years as Ray Palmer, fans never expected to see him suit up as Supes again and everyone was pretty blown away by his epic comeback.

This tweet sums up all our reactions, really.

As previewed in promo images, Routh’s new Kingdom Come-inspired suit is a thing of beauty, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. Or Routh in it.

The first law of superhero crossovers is that they have to fight before they come together. And sure enough, Routh’s Superman battled Tyler Hoechlin’s iteration when he was temporarily turned evil by Lex Luthor. It was a heck of a showdown, too.

Superman vs Superman….I'm not ready for that #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/npvhjXQ2Fk — Jon Constantine (@DemonSlayer84) December 10, 2019

Once he was back to his usual self, though, Earth-96’s Superman went with the heroes to Earth-1, where he met his doppelganger Ray aboard the Waverider. There’s only one meme that can sum up a moment like this.

And then you had Tom Welling appearing in a cameo as Smallville‘s Clark Kent. Three Supermen in one episode? It’s too much to handle!

Brandon Routh as Clark Kent😍Three Clarks in one episode! My heart can’t handdle this! 🥰#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Liz Cat (@lizzard723) December 10, 2019

Overall, it meant a lot to folks to have Routh return as Superman. Even those who maybe don’t consider him the best version of the character were blown away.

Brandon isn’t my favorite Superman but looking at him killing it and redeeming himself, I’m proud #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/9EeoLsjYik — germery (@smoaksqueen) December 10, 2019

We could really use a full-length return for Routh as Supes after this. A sequel or TV show spinoff, anyone?

I didnt realize how much I missed @BrandonJRouth as Reeve Clark/Superman until seeing him back at it. Give this man a series/movie, something. #batwomancw #InfiniteCrisis pic.twitter.com/FgcU93E0Ya — Brian, Detective Lt. Police Squad (@HeSlimedMe___) December 10, 2019

No, seriously, someone needs to get on that right now.

WB PLEASE give me a Brandon Routh Superman show on HBO Max I beg you. https://t.co/I7pGQDqy6N — Filippo (@Filq2001) December 10, 2019

Earth-96’s Superman was revealed to be the Paragon of Truth, one of the seven Paragons – the most important heroes in creation – who are the multiverse’s last line of defense against the Anti-Monitor. Unfortunately, “Part 2” ended with Harbinger being kidnapped and possibly corrupted by the villain. So, the heroes may soon have a traitor in their ranks.

Don’t miss “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Part 3 when it airs tonight on The CW.