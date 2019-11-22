Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three Synopsis Confirms Earth-90 Flash’s Return

A Crisis is coming – specifically, it’s kicking off on December 8th. The crossover we’ve all been waiting for is finally on the horizon and so The CW is rolling out some official synopses for the five episodes that comprise the event, and they give us our clearest feel yet for how the storyline will develop.

This synopsis for “Part Three” of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” confirms that this is the installment which will cross Black Lightning over to the Arrowverse at last, with Tom Cavanagh’s Pariah being the one to transport him over to Earth-1. What’s more, the description settles a mystery fans have been chewing over for a while: which one of his many characters John Wesley Shipp will play in “Crisis.” It’s Earth-90’s Flash, the role he first portrayed back in 1990.

BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER – Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.

Shipp last reprised the speedster in 2018’s crossover “Elseworlds.” The Monitor was shown to cause him to vanish in that event, though it was left unclear whether he’d been teleported away or disintegrated. Now, we know he survived the encounter and will be on hand to help in “Crisis.”

Like the Supergirl and Batwoman episodes before it, “Part Three” will make use of the fact that it’s a Flash episode and feature the supporting cast of that show. Most interestingly, it seems Iris will be the first one to make contact with new hero Ryan Choi, the second Atom. EP Marc Guggenheim has previously teased that Iris would recruit “the seventh paragon” in the event, so this appears to be Choi.

Finally, there’s some action for Arrow fans, too, as Oliver and Diggle return to an old “stomping ground” – any guesses where this could be? Answers in the comments, please.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three” airs Tuesday, December 11th on The CW. Following that, the event will take a month off and conclude on January 14th.