The Crown Fans Are Calling For A Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spinoff

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah sent shockwaves through the media, the internet is asking Netflix to develop a spinoff for their hit series, The Crown, involving the two former members of the Royal Family. And they’ve already come up with the perfect name for it: The Firm.

The show, which chronicles Queen Elizabeth’s reign from the early 50s, has always been controversial for its handling of sensitive historical events. But ever since its fourth and most recent season depicted the tumultuous marriage of Princess Diana and Charles, Prince of Wales, the situation has become even worse for the streaming juggernaut.

Now, after the Duchess of Sussex’s scandalous talk with Oprah Winfrey, where she discussed her time as a member of the Royal Family and accused Buckingham Palace of racism towards her one-year-old son Archie, folks on the internet seem to be of the opinion that The Crown, in all its supposed candor, may have been too sympathetic to the royals.

As such, they’re calling for a spinoff series that tells the story of Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry and “the firm,” the target of the couple’s numerous allegations in the interview. And you can check out some of the reactions down below:

Spin off series of The Crown to be The Firm? — Bradley (@BradleyWhite10) March 8, 2021

So, there's gonna be a series called The Firm, right? Screening alongside The Crown? — Caridad Svich (@Csvich) March 8, 2021

Tomorrow’s headline: “Tyler Perry to produce The Crown spinoff, The Firm.” #OprahMeghanHarry — Kaitlin Milliot (@kaitmills) March 8, 2021

"The Firm" will be a spinoff of "The Crown" — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) March 8, 2021

So who is writing #theCrown spinoff called #TheFirm ? — Asabi Lee (@Asabi_lee) March 8, 2021

I couldn’t care less about the royal family, but look forward to the next season of The Firm, er I mean The Crown. 😬 — Keith Wilson is doing it for Oslo ❤️ (@keith_wilson) March 7, 2021

Can’t wait for The Crown spin-off “The Firm” — charlotte (@charbarnyard) March 8, 2021

Petition for Netflix to create “The Firm” – a spin off from The Crown starring Meghan Markle — MW 🦄 (@mgnwtts) March 8, 2021

I’m calling the firm netflix spin off of the crown 😂😂 — Nicola (@MrsLankymart) March 8, 2021

Netflix is already under pressure from the UK government to include a disclaimer at the beginning of The Crown and in all honesty, another show about a topic as delicate and recent as this is probably just asking for trouble. Besides, the series is already doing a good job of illustrating how being part of the monarchy comes with its own drawbacks. So, another project with the same overarching theme would just be overkill.

Tell us, though, should creator Peter Morgan eventually develop a spinoff? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place down below.