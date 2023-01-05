Home / tv

Curious ‘Star Wars’ fans wonder how ‘The Mandalorian’ will recap ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

din-djarin-the-mandalorian
Image via Disney Plus
Review of:
Reviewed by: David James
Rating:
No Rating
On January 5, 2023
Last modified:January 5, 2023

Summary:

More Details

In just a few weeks, The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus for its highly anticipated third season. It’s been two long years since Luke Skywalker made his triumphant return to Star Wars in the second season finale, carving his way through Moff Gideon’s fearsome Dark Troopers and saving the day.

The upcoming episodes look set to delve deep into Mandalorian lore and politics, with Din Djarin set to make a pilgrimage to the heart of Mandalore to atone for removing his helmet. Along the way, Moff Gideon is out for revenge, we’re due an awkward showdown for the Darksaber with Bo-Katan, and of course much more of the adorable Grogu.

But, some audience members may be left a little confused. Din Djarin’s story continued after The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett, where we saw him training with the Darksaber and being reunited with Grogu. The Book of Boba Fett didn’t reach the same audience as The Mandalorian, so will Disney and Lucasfilm need to begin the season with a quick recap?

How will Disney explain everything that happend in Book of Boba Fett to the casual Mando audience that didn’t watch it? from StarWars

Perhaps the best option is a classic television move:

Comment from discussion jonnyinternet’s comment from discussion "How will Disney explain everything that happend in Book of Boba Fett to the casual Mando audience that didn’t watch it?".

In a taste of what might be coming, some fans are already annoyed as they realize that to follow Din’s story they’ll have to watch The Book of Boba Fett:

Comment from discussion mrafinch’s comment from discussion "How will Disney explain everything that happend in Book of Boba Fett to the casual Mando audience that didn’t watch it?".

Or maybe they’ll go with a tried and tested way to win fans over:

Comment from discussion brenthicc’s comment from discussion "How will Disney explain everything that happend in Book of Boba Fett to the casual Mando audience that didn’t watch it?".

And you just can’t beat some cleverly written exposition:

Comment from discussion SmellyBaconland’s comment from discussion "How will Disney explain everything that happend in Book of Boba Fett to the casual Mando audience that didn’t watch it?".

Another tactic is just to power on and assume the audience can keep up:

Comment from discussion ReallyBadNuggets’s comment from discussion "How will Disney explain everything that happend in Book of Boba Fett to the casual Mando audience that didn’t watch it?".

With the release date getting ever closer, we’re hopeful for a new trailer soon teasing what Mando and Grogu are doing, so that may cover some of the additional story provided in The Book of Boba Fett.

However they approach it, we’ll know soon, as The Mandalorian season three premieres on Disney Plus on Mar. 1, 2023.