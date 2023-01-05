Curious ‘Star Wars’ fans wonder how ‘The Mandalorian’ will recap ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

In just a few weeks, The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus for its highly anticipated third season. It’s been two long years since Luke Skywalker made his triumphant return to Star Wars in the second season finale, carving his way through Moff Gideon’s fearsome Dark Troopers and saving the day.

The upcoming episodes look set to delve deep into Mandalorian lore and politics, with Din Djarin set to make a pilgrimage to the heart of Mandalore to atone for removing his helmet. Along the way, Moff Gideon is out for revenge, we’re due an awkward showdown for the Darksaber with Bo-Katan, and of course much more of the adorable Grogu.

But, some audience members may be left a little confused. Din Djarin’s story continued after The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett, where we saw him training with the Darksaber and being reunited with Grogu. The Book of Boba Fett didn’t reach the same audience as The Mandalorian, so will Disney and Lucasfilm need to begin the season with a quick recap?

With the release date getting ever closer, we’re hopeful for a new trailer soon teasing what Mando and Grogu are doing, so that may cover some of the additional story provided in The Book of Boba Fett.

However they approach it, we’ll know soon, as The Mandalorian season three premieres on Disney Plus on Mar. 1, 2023.