The CW Developing Super Sons Show With Superman Jr. And Robin

Late last month, The CW officially revealed that Superman & Lois was in the works, a spinoff TV series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the ultimate power couple of the DC universe. The unique hook of this vehicle for the Man of Steel is that it will explore the Kents adjusting to parenthood, with the birth of their newborn son, Jon. And it looks like the series will also be planing some seeds for further spinoffs.

According to our sources, The CW is working on a Super Sons TV show which would star Superman Jr. alongside Batman’s sidekick, Robin. Apparently, the network is in early development on the project, with casting for the former role already underway. And given that this info comes to us from the same sources who previously told us that both Green Arrow and the Canaries and Superman & Lois were in the works months before they were officially revealed, there’s no reason to doubt it.

Super Sons #1 Gallery 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though very exciting, we obviously have many questions about this news. For instance, will the Robin of the show be Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son, as per the comics’ version of the team-up? If so, how can Damian be around if Bruce has been missing for years in the Arrowverse? I mean, I guess Bats can obviously still have had a son in the past even if he’s currently gone, but it’ll definitely be interesting to see how the network tackles this one.

In any case, they’re clearly looking to expand the Super-mythos of the franchise and given that the comic series was a popular one with fans, it’s smart to bring the concept to TV. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on when the Super Sons show may debut, but with casting already underway, things should begin to heat up before long. Watch this space for more.