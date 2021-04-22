The CW Reportedly Wants To Introduce An LGBT Flash

The Arrowverse has always had a strong commitment to LGBTQ representation – it’s not flawless, but the creators are clearly trying. Every series in The CW’s DC TV franchise has at least one queer main character – not including Superman & Lois, which has only just begun. Every series, that is, except The Flash. But it seems this is something the show’s producers are aware of, however, and they’re intending to do something about it.

According to a new rumor from tipster Daniel Richtman, The CW reportedly wants to introduce “a LGBT Flash” on the show. That’s all we know for now, but it looks like the network has plans to introduce another speedster member of Team Flash who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community. This follows on from DC Comics introducing a Non-Binary Flash from an alternate universe. It’s feasible that the network intends to adapt this same character to the screen.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the show featured an LGBT speedster, however. It was alluded to that Barry and Iris’ daughter Nora West-Allen was queer, though this was not fully explored before she was erased from the timeline. Season 7 is set to introduce another of the couple’s kids, Bart Allen AKA Impulse, as played by Jordan Fisher, in the series’ landmark 100th episode. Could this upcoming LGBT Flash and Impulse be one and the same?

Alternatively, Keiynan Lonsdale has come out as bisexual since stepping away from the part of Kid Flash. It’s conceivable that he could return as Wally West sometime in the future, with the character tackling a coming-out storyline of his own. Both of these options are possible, though Richtman’s intel seems to suggest it’ll be a new character. Whoever it is, then, fans can maybe rest assured another LGBTQ hero is on their way to the Arrowverse.

The Flash season 7 is currently on a break but it returns for new episodes on Tuesday, May 4th.