The CW Reportedly Wants A Powerpuff Girls/Arrowverse Crossover

The CW’s latest reboot of a classic property is the upcoming Powerpuff series, a live-action reimagining of classic Cartoon Network animation The Powerpuff Girls. The unlikely idea of a gritty take on the colorful cartoon has generated a lot of buzz online, with the recent high-profile castings getting even more folks talking about it. Dove Cameron (Descendants), Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and singer Yana Perrault are playing titular trio Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup, with Scrubs star Donald Faison as the girls’ creator/father, Professor Utonium.

Powerpuff will portray the former superheroes as disillusioned young women, bitter over how they lost their childhood to crimefighting, who must reunite when the world needs them more than ever. Though the series has yet to be officially commissioned beyond its pilot, it looks like The CW has a lot of faith in it, as tipster Daniel Richtman has claimed that the network is considering having the Powerpuff Girls encounter the heroes of the Arrowverse at some point.

The vague idea that they’re rumored to be running with at the moment is for the trio to cross over into the DC shared universe thanks to the concept of the multiverse. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” established that the entirety of DC media was connected via the multiverse, but so far the Arrowverse hasn’t had any crossovers with non-DC shows.

Still, The CW does have a history of wild mash-ups. If you’ll recall, one episode of Supernatural‘s thirteenth season saw Sam and Dean Winchester transported to the animated world of Scooby-Doo. So, the live-action Powerpuff Girls rubbing shoulders with the Flash and Batwoman isn’t really that crazy. Plus, there’s a key player behind the scenes of both properties who could maybe make it a reality, as Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti is an EP on Powerpuff.

According to Richtman, though, this is just an idea floating around The CW right now, but stranger things have certainly happened. In any case, we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more on this possible Powerpuff Girls/Arrowverse crossover.