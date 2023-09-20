Dan Gheesling’s ‘Big Brother’ career, explained

The king of the mist, Dan Gheesling is one of the legends of CBS’s Big Brother. He’s one of only two competitors to play the U.S.-based version of the game twice, and make it to the end on both occasions. And he’s the only contestant to pull off the feat while notching one win as well (sorry, Paul Abrahamian).

He also engineered what many regard as the greatest move in the franchise’s history — “Dan’s funeral.”

With the rumor circulating that Dan is joining The Traitors US season 2 cast, I figured it’d be the perfect time to take a quick look into his illustrious Big Brother career. So, let’s get into it.

Dan won Big Brother 10 15 years ago

Dan made his reality competition debut as a 24-year-old Catholic school teacher from Dearborn, Michigan. “I’m Dan, and the other houseguests are going to get schooled,” Dan said in his intro package during the season premiere. And he was ultimately correct with his assessment.

The start of his season wasn’t anything to write home about — he faced eviction in the second week, but survived with a unanimous vote to stay. His alliance member, Brian Hart, was also the first person sent packing. But, using his social game to keep himself around, things really picked up for Dan around the midway point of the game.

When Memphis Garrett was nominated for eviction by April Dowling in week 4 and Dan was voted by the public to carry the responsibility of “America’s Player” that week, the two forged an alliance that has been etched in the history books. Coined “The Renegades,” the two secretly came together and after America commanded Dan to vote out Jessie Godderz instead of Memphis, they proceeded to take over the game.

Creating side alliances with other houseguests to help build their positions in the game, the two eventually found themselves sitting together as the final two players.

After being interrogated by the jury, Dan won Big Brother 10 via a 7-0 vote, cementing himself as a Big Brother champion.

Dan returned to the Big Brother house for season 14 and placed second

Already a big name in the Big Brother universe, season 14 is when Dan truly engrained himself in the franchise’s Mount Rushmore. Returning to the house four years later in 2012, Dan was a part of the coach twist. Dan and three fellow returning Big Brother veterans (Mike “Boogie” Malin, Janelle Pierzina, and Britney Haynes) were tasked at the start of the season with coaching a group of four rookie players.

But, in what most fans and players viewed as inevitable, the four coaches officially joined the game as houseguests in week 3, and Dan was finally released onto the house. Bolstered by alliances like the “Silent Six” and “Quack Pack,” Dan took a stranglehold on the political wheeling and dealing.

He orchestrated multiple blind sides and every name he said in the Diary Room on eviction night went home.

In a stroke of genius, Dan got himself taken off the block in week 7 after spending 24 hours in solitary confinement. Residing on the nomination block without a Power of Veto in hand and sitting next to his closest ally, Danielle Murphree, Dan hosted his own “funeral” to make it seem he was checked out of the game. But, he spoke with Frank Eudy, the week’s Head of Household and his biggest rival in the house, after and convinced Frank he needed to stay to help battle the Quack Pack — his secret alliance that he threw under the bus.

Frank and Dan then worked on Power of Veto holder Jenn Arroyo to save him from eviction, which she did.

And yes, Dan evicted Frank the next week.

Dan ultimately found himself one of the final two remaining houseguests on finale night. This time, it was his “Renegades 2.0” alliance member Ian Terry who he sat next to. But, unfortunately for Dan, he didn’t become the series’ first-ever two-time winner. The jury sided with Ian in a 6-1 vote.

Still, Dan’s season 14 masterclass didn’t go unnoticed by fans and players alike.

At that point, season 2 winner (and season 7 all-star) Will Kirby sat on the throne as the greatest player ever. And many still consider him as that. But, Dan was the first player to give Will a run for his money for the prestigious “GOAT” accolade. And even now, many Big Brother superfans ideal season would be “Dr. Will” and Dan facing off in the Big Brother house – think Survivor season 22’s battle between “Boston Rob” Mariano and Russell Hantz.

And in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Big Brother 24 premiere last year, Dan gave a nod to the idea of a showdown with Will. But, in the same breath, he shot it down. “I think it would be fun to play with Will, but it’ll never happen,” Dan said.

Dan said he doesn’t want to play Big Brother again, but he could be heading to The Traitors

When Entertainment Weekly caught up with Dan, they asked him if he’d play Big Brother for a third time. And as he had remained in prior interviews, Dan was adamant that he wouldn’t return to the house.

He called the idea of a comeback a “non-option.” First, he’s a father of three and Dan said he didn’t want to leave his kids for weeks on end. He was in the season 14 house for 75 days and in season 10, he was around for 71 days.

Also, Dan admitted that he lacked the “passion to play” like he had before his second stint wrapped. “I don’t really have an incentive to play,” Dan said. “I don’t have that drive to play the game. I just don’t. I like to compete in other things, but Big Brother, I just don’t have that. I feel like I’m done.”

But, if the rumors are true, the now-40-year-old reality star is all in on experiencing The Traitors. He’s part of the leaked cast list that was shared by X user @GamerVev that’s been widely circulated online. The Traitors, the US version of the franchise that requires exceptional deception and social abilities, is filmed within a few weeks rather than a few months like Big Brother, and since Dan hasn’t schemed on a competition show for over a decade, maybe the mastermind is ready for his grand return?