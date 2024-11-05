‘Dancing With the Stars’ frontrunner Chandler Kinney gives a serious update on her relationship status

She may only be 24 years old, but Dancing With the Stars frontrunner Chandler Kinney is wise beyond her years.

In the midst of Dancing With the Stars season 33 — where she and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, have secured their spot in the top six — Chandler sat down with former Bachelor Nick Viall to record an episode of The Viall Files podcast. Within the episode, the Zombies star shared her oh-so mature take on love and relationships — one that most women in their mid-twenties might not align with — as well as her relationship status.

While fellow DWTS contestants Stephen Nedoroscik and Joey Graziadei are happily in relationships — and fellow DWTS contestants Danny Amendola and Ilona Maher are #SingleAF — Chandler began by finally answering the question that fans of the show have been asking since premiere night: does she have a significant other?

Here’s what she had to say about the situation:

“I’m a single girly,” Chandler gushed, explaining that the reason why she is not in a relationship at the moment is because she is preoccupied with all of her different projects. After all, she has been busy filming Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, jumping into Dancing With the Stars season 33 shortly afterwards…

“I love when I’m in a relationship. I think I love to show up. I love to love on people, and like give and pour into another person,” she continued. “I also just love to be busy. I keep myself quite occupied, and so I think I get fulfillment from so many other things that I do in my life.”

She then transitioned to talking about what she looks for in a significant other, whenever she is ready to start dating again:

“I’m a slow burn… I think like physical attributes are lovely. Like, I think people are lovely to look at,” she prefaced, prior to confirming that a good personality is of the utmost priority.

“I love personality as well. For me, it like literally will play a trick on my eyes. Like, I can find someone way more attractive if they are kind to the people around them, and are considerate and empathetic and mature,” she spilled. “I think I kind of almost need that quality as well in order to even entertain the idea of anything, but I’m also a long haul girly… I think it’s because I don’t feel the need to be in a relationship. I feel really secure on my own.”

Aside from having a good personality, Chandler added that someone needs to know who they truly are before she pursues a relationship with them, delving into the details:

The California native began by sharing some words of wisdom, telling The Viall Files viewers (or listeners) that “you can only meet someone as deeply as they’ve met themselves.”

She continued, “I think traditionally, stereotypically, men evolve a little bit slower, and I think it would really benefit people to sit with themselves — whatever that looks like for you. I think that can be different for everyone — and get to know who they are… What they want out of a relationship, what their boundaries are, what their triggers are.”

The DWTS contestant concluded by stating that growing alongside somebody is as beautiful as can be, but she will only jump into that after her partner is able to identify areas of improvement for themselves beforehand. Is it just me, or could Chandler have been a therapist in her past life?

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that her love life has been put on pause, pouring her heart and soul into DWTS as of late. Her hard work has undoubtedly paid off so far, earning some top-notch scores and topping the leaderboard on numerous occasions:

DWTS Premiere — Tango to “Hot to Go!” by Chappell Roan (23/30)*

“Oscars Night” — Rumba to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (24/30)*

“Soul Train Night” — Cha Cha to “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC (36/40)*

“Hair Metal Night” — Jive to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister (33/40)

“Dedications Night” — Contemporary to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Paso Doble to “We Own the Night” from Zombies 2 (27/30)*

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Viennese Waltz to “Secret” by Denmark + Winter (29/30)*

(An asterisk means Chandler and Brandon topped the leaderboard that evening)

Set to perform an Argentine Tango to “Para Te” by Appart — inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s season 16 routine — during the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (Nov. 12), will it be enough to have Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong progress in the competition, inching closer and closer to the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy?

The only way to find out for yourself is to tune into brand-new episodes Tuesdays via either ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well. Additionally, we will be keeping up with Chandler via Instagram @chandlerlkinney and TikTok @chandlerlkinney just in case anything changes in the romance department. While she is not actively looking, we cannot help but hope she finds lasting love!

