Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols limited series gets a release date

Danny Boyle came aboard a series about the Sex Pistols in an announcement last year, then saw a lawsuit from the English group’s frontman John Lydon, and now Pistol, a limited series about the infamous band, finally has a May release date.

Today Deadline Hollywood reported that the limited series will premiere on May 31 on Hulu in the U.S., and Disney Plus internationally. It will center around guitarist Steve Jones, and will be based on the memoir he published in 2017. The cast includes Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Mattock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as Jordan, Emmy Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

The band was initially active from 1975-78, and through that time went through drug problems, an album which became one of the most censored in all of Britain, and several deaths. According to the description of the show cited in the report, it sounds like none of this will be ignored.

“Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-splattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Pistol will have six episodes, all of which will drop on May 31.