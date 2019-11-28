The Simpsons Fans Freaking Out After Composer Says The Show Is Ending

For many, it seems like The Simpsons has been going on forever. While there’ve been talks for years about the show coming to an end, they still keep churning out season after season. However, we may be about to burst that yellow bubble as Danny Elfman (who composed the theme tune and has worked on so many…ah, you know who he is) has apparently said that America’s favorite family may be calling it a day soon.

In an exclusive interview with JOE, Elfman said that The Simpsons might be in its final year, adding that he was surprised the show has lasted as long as it has. He also noted that while he doesn’t 100% know for certain, it seems there’s every reason to believe it’s going to finish up for good soon.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument will also come to an end. […] I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.” “All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did…Really, I expected it would run for three episodes and get cancelled, and that would be that, because it was so weird at the time, and I just didn’t think it had a chance. So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life.”

With word circulating that the-day-we-dare-not-speak-of is finally happening, fans of The Simpsons are no doubt having mild panic attacks on social media, posting to Twitter with a range of emotions, from sadness, to happiness, to downright disbelief. Check out some choice posts below:

Even though I haven’t watched a new episode of The Simpsons in years I always found it comforting that it was still going. It will truly be the end of an era when it does conclude. — Carl Reck (@TheRealCarlReck) November 28, 2019

nooo! — Kristin with 2 I's (@dragonstorm86) November 28, 2019

The simpsons should go as long as possible – it may have lost a bit of quality but it’s still far better than other long running shows like Saturday night live — spartan (@neonbelly6116) November 28, 2019

I watched a recent episode of the Simpsons. You can tell Marge’s voice is struggling a bit now, and the jokes are a bit too safe. I think we’ve gotten to that point perhaps where we can let the Simpsons finally rest — Media MAC (@MediaMAC4) November 28, 2019

I don't believe it, I can't believe it. I want the Simpsons to end but I'll have to see it with my own eyes. — Emperor Penguin (@CitizenArtist55) November 28, 2019

I never thought I’d see the day — Ryan Aaron (@Aaronmec98) November 28, 2019

@ThatJoelYoung Disney Plus is launching in Britain. AT THE PEFECT TIME so we can forever treasure and remember #TheSimpsons for what it has been so that if but most likely when the final curtain comes down at the end of next series ITS THERE ITS NEVER TRULY GOING AWAY — Gordon G Donaldson (@gordygeorge88) November 28, 2019

Im hard pressed to believe any executive at the Fox Network wants to have their name attached to “Canceled The Simpson’s”. https://t.co/FLzjtTtbSV — Tyler Hummel (@AntiSocialCriti) November 28, 2019

Both sad and happy to hear this news, The Simpsons is a cult classic, has lasted an incredible amount of years and two generations have grown up with the show, the quality has dropped over the years however it will be loved for many years to come. — That Red Haired Dude (@MikeyClewer) November 28, 2019

I read a article that #TheSimpsons is going to end the show has helped me out with numerous other cartoons especially with my hobby as a voice artist My world is crumbling around my ears pic.twitter.com/UqfQdAXOaM — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) November 28, 2019

The Simpsons has been going for around thirty years – currently in its 31st season – and while some fans will agree the quality has not been up to par over the past few runs, it’s still considered a mainstay in the medium. It’s not all bad news, though, as there may be a second movie being considered as well as a spinoff show.

In any case, no official word has come down from the network just yet about all this, but it’s got to be hard to keep the longest running series in television going and we all knew this day was inevitable anyways, right?