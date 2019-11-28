Home / tv

The Simpsons Fans Freaking Out After Composer Says The Show Is Ending

For many, it seems like The Simpsons has been going on forever. While there’ve been talks for years about the show coming to an end, they still keep churning out season after season. However, we may be about to burst that yellow bubble as Danny Elfman (who composed the theme tune and has worked on so many…ah, you know who he is) has apparently said that America’s favorite family may be calling it a day soon.

In an exclusive interview with JOE, Elfman said that The Simpsons might be in its final year, adding that he was surprised the show has lasted as long as it has. He also noted that while he doesn’t 100% know for certain, it seems there’s every reason to believe it’s going to finish up for good soon.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument will also come to an end. […] I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

“All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did…Really, I expected it would run for three episodes and get cancelled, and that would be that, because it was so weird at the time, and I just didn’t think it had a chance. So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life.”

With word circulating that the-day-we-dare-not-speak-of is finally happening, fans of The Simpsons are no doubt having mild panic attacks on social media, posting to Twitter with a range of emotions, from sadness, to happiness, to downright disbelief. Check out some choice posts below:

The Simpsons has been going for around thirty years – currently in its 31st season – and while some fans will agree the quality has not been up to par over the past few runs, it’s still considered a mainstay in the medium. It’s not all bad news, though, as there may be a second movie being considered as well as a spinoff show.

In any case, no official word has come down from the network just yet about all this, but it’s got to be hard to keep the longest running series in television going and we all knew this day was inevitable anyways, right?

Source: JOE

