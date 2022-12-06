‘Daredevil: Born Again’ cast continues to grow as two major roles get locked down

Daredevil: Born Again has announced two new cast members joining returning actors Matt Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the upcoming revival. The show is set to be one of the longest-running Marvel/Disney series yet at 18 episodes for its first season and fans have yet to find out if some of their favorite characters from the Netflix show will be making the jump to Disney as well.

Joining Cox and D’Onofrio will be Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva who may or may not be reported to be playing potential love interests for Matt Murdoch who seems to be building a harem of women at this point. This is just speculation currently as their roles are being kept under wraps — it is Marvel after all. Representatives for the actresses have also denied comment.

For Russian-born American actress, Levieva this will mean pulling double the weight over at Disney as she will work on their other major EP, Star Wars, in the upcoming series The Acolyte. She is starring as the lead in the Netflix series In From the Cold and prior to that was in three seasons of the HBO series The Deuce. Her next outing before the end of the year will be next to former Marvel baddy David Tennant in the British channel ITV series Litvinenko, based on a true story.

You will have most recently seen British-Canadian actress Holt in the Showtime series American Gigalo starring yet another Netflix/Marvel star Jon Bernthal. You may have also seen her appear in such hits as Better Call Saul, House of Cards, Mr. Robot, and Homeland.

Along with these two new faces on the scene will be the previously announced Michael Gandolfini who is said to have a major role opposite leads Cox and D’Onofrio. He also worked on The Deuce with Levieva, so Daredevil: Born Again could be a nice reunion for the two.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2024 and we are likely to continue getting more cast updates between now and then.