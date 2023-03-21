‘Daredevil: Born Again’ set video suggests we might be getting a flashback storyline

Production for Daredevil: Born Again has been underway for some time now, and fans have been thrilled to see that the show is finally coming together. Thanks to much of it being shot in practical settings around New York, there are photos taken from the set that are making their way online daily for everyone to speculate over. Some of these images are giving off some rather retro vibes, giving the distinct impression that we are looking at some flashback sequences here.

Flashbacks were utilized a lot in the Netflix Daredevil series, showcasing a young Matt Murdock just before and after the accident that took his vision but allowed him to see in other ways. Photos from the set of Born Again seem to show a New York set in the 1970s or early ’80s, with posters, shop signs, and street setting to match that of the era, with the fashion also adding to the aesthetic.

We cannot be sure whose flashbacks we are seeing here though. Could this be more of Matt’s past? Will Born Again take a completely new look at his history or simply add to the foundations that Netflix already laid? Could we be seeing another character’s past here? Perhaps Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin or even another character. Both Kingpin and the character of Bullseye got a decent amount of screen time devoted to flashbacks for their characters in the past so we could be seeing more of the same here.

With all these images coming to us from the set, it is only heightening our excitement for the final product, even if it is still a way off yet. Let’s hope that Disney can do it justice, and bring us more fantastic action whether it be set in the past or the present.