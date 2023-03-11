‘Daredevil: Born Again’ star confirmed to be playing a recast version of a familiar character

A familiar character is coming back with a brand new face on the Daredevil reboot series Daredevil: Born Again. The actress Sandrine Holt will play Vanessa Fisk, the wife of antagonist Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

Vanessa was previously played by actress Ayelet Zurer. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who announced the casting but didn’t provide many details about why she was playing the role and not Zurer. There’s been some speculation about whether the show would be a continuation, and despite Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio’s return, it is decidedly its own thing.

Cox told Gamerant that the show

“is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing. [Based] on the title ‘Born Again,’ I think that the sense is it is a new beginning. I don’t think it’s a different character […] maybe a different period of his life. I don’t think my interpretation will change – they hired the same actor. We’re saying this is a whole new… era, or variant?”

You may know Holt from her roles in House of Cards, Mr. Robot and Homeland. She most recently appeared in two episodes of Mayor of Kingstown as Wendy, and in Better Call Saul as Cheryl Hamlin. While it’s not clear what she’ll be doing in the new series since we don’t have much in terms of plot, we can extrapolate that she’s going to be playing a villain.

At the end of Season 3 of the Netflix series, Vanessa Fisk was set up to be a major villain, and since the show was cancelled we never really got to see that come to fruition. This one will be fun to see. We’ll keep you posted.