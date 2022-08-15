‘Daredevil’ diehards hoping ‘Born Again’ dumps an overdone subplot

MCU fans tend to put Daredevil on a high pedestal. The Defenders Saga show was already acclaimed, but Netflix unceremoniously canceling it back in 2018 only increased its almost mythical status in the fandom. But now that Marvel has finally announced a Disney Plus revival, the mega-sized Daredevil: Born Again, folks are having to accept that, while brilliant, the original run of the show wasn’t perfect, and there are definitely some things about it that Born Again could do without.

For instance, the constant angst and in-fighting that plagued the show’s central trio. As Redditor u/fireintravenous opined on the r/marvelstudios subreddit, “I hope the new Daredevil show doesn’t have anymore of the “Foggy and Karen getting mad at Matt for being Daredevil drama anymore [sic].”

It’s true. In the lighter-hearted MCU entries, like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ms. Marvel, the supporting characters tend to be overjoyed and excited when they find out their best pal or love interest is a secret superhero. In Daredevil, though, both Foggy (Elden Hensen) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) freaked out when they first discovered that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen all along.

Thankfully, Born Again has a great opportunity to move forward with the trio on much more solid ground. By the end of season three, both Foggy and Karen had come to terms with Matt’s double life, and, what’s more, they’d agreed to reopen their law firm as Nelson, Murdock & Page, making clear that they would be equal partners next time around.

Obviously, we’re not expecting the course of Matt’s life to run completely smooth from now on because this is Daredevil we’re talking about, but his two friends having his back is something we definitely want to see from Born Again. Before that, though, we’d settle for simply having it confirmed that Hensen and Woll are actually in the show. So far, only Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have returned under Marvel Studios.

The 18-part Daredevil: Born Again isn’t scheduled to hit Disney Plus until early 2024.