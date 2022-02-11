Daredevil fans are feeling a whole range of emotions now that the beloved show is on its way off of Netflix. Though the streaming giant has yet to make an official announcement, subscribers have noticed that every Marvel/Netflix series currently displays an expiry notice claiming that it’s only available until March 1 when streamed on a web browser. That includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher and The Defenders — all gone in just a couple of weeks.

Ever since the release of its acclaimed first season in 2015, Daredevil has always been one of Netflix’s most perennially popular shows, even after it was cancelled three seasons in due to Marvel and Netflix severing their partnership. Just last December, for instance, the series enjoyed a surge of renewed interest due to Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock cameoing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The fact that it’s about to vanish from the streaming service for good, with no news on where it might end up next, is a lot for fans to take in. For starters, some are focusing on the bright side and are excited that the rights are returning to Disney

Oh wow. The day is finally coming. The rights are going back to Disney. #Daredevil #TheDefenders https://t.co/6IDejUmVtZ — Matthew (@HeathHayden1982) February 11, 2022

On the other hand, different folks are already antsy for news on when Daredevil and company will arrive on Disney Plus.

If those shows don't come back on Disney+ Mr.Fiege is gonna feel my wrath https://t.co/3lbTLz0nU4 — Meg ✪ (@sugxrwfflez) February 11, 2022

Although, for other people, that’s not an option.

Nah, we don't even have Disney+ where we live. What the fuck? 🤬 https://t.co/RNSCyMgKIz — Meep 💙❤ (@MeepMayCry) February 11, 2022

Good luck to those who have only just started watching.

i just started watching it https://t.co/JwtivWBHD5 — scriptedspaghetti 🥖🍝🍄 (@scriptedpasta) February 11, 2022

Is it time for Marvel fans to cancel their Netflix subscriptions?

Damn my Netflix subscription really bout to become worthless on March 1st https://t.co/zVpyo1jnEj — Ayyan (@ndrewstanacc) February 11, 2022

But, wait ⏤ will Daredevil even end up on Disney Plus, or will its mature rating ensure that it heads over to Hulu instead?

So Hulu will have all those content? Or Disney+ will keep it by editing out Bloody scenes???#Daredevil #DisneyPlus #Hulu https://t.co/81nKl0MlQE — PDot #SaveDaredevil (@prabhu_dot) February 11, 2022

This sounds like a logical prediction. Daredevil and the rest may ultimately stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus Star in other territories.

It may be shit for the time being because DD won’t be on anything but this ultimately is very beneficial



DD will most likely end up on hulu (star in Europe) which really gives the argument DD should just continue with a S4 some proper steam.



This opens up seriously cool doors https://t.co/SsMvvHl2ZP — 🐉JT• (@JayTaylor009) February 11, 2022

As the tweet above points out, this turn of events could mark the beginning of Disney working on that long-awaited Daredevil revival. It’s good news for Marvel fans in general, then, just not so much for Netflix users.