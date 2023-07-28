Daredevil return warnings are doing Disney Plus’ most troubled upcoming series no favors

After Secret Invasion severely disappointed, Daredevil: Born Again is doing a lot of the heavy-lifting for maintaining the Marvel fandom’s faith in the future of the MCU on Disney Plus. As it’s a follow-up to the acclaimed Netflix Daredevil series, and will have a mammoth-sized 18-episode run, there’s hope that the streamer will finally recapture the excitement we used to have for Marvel Studios’ small-screen endeavors.

Before that gets here, though, we might have a bumpy ride of it. Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff bringing back Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, has had a particularly troubled production period and unfortunately it looks like Marvel doesn’t have a whole lot of belief in it. Not only has it been cut from six episodes to five, the series is being dumped all in one go — a first for a Marvel Disney Plus show — this Nov. 29.

Photo via Marvel Studios

On the upside, we know Charlie Cox will feature as Matt Murdock once more, alongside his nemesis (and Echo’s uncle), Vincent D’onofrio’s Kingpin. Unfortunately, it sounds like Daredevil’s Echo role will be even smaller than his presence in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to info alleged by insider Daniel RPK, Cox is set to be a minor player in just two episodes. As per the scooper, the Hornhead is involved “in a fight scene in episode 2” and then a “cameo in the series finale.”

One silver lining to these details is that it’s also being claimed that the hero will be wearing a “similar suit” to the one from Netflix’s Daredevil in Echo, so prepare to say goodbye to the yellow edition from She-Hulk. There are good times ahead, then, for those patiently awaiting some further Disney Plus highs, but it’s hard to shake the feeling we’re about to have another Secret Invasion on our hands.