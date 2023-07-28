The ‘Secret Invasion’ finale is now rated lower than Marvel Studios’ most embarrassing disaster

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Secret Invasion was positioned as a deep dive into MCU spycraft, with the show boasting a fantastic cast and a killer premise that some of the most beloved characters could secretly be Skrulls.

Two days after the finale aired, and it’s safe to say Marvel Studios has beefed it. The series was already looking a little shaky in its penultimate episode, but the finale threw up a lot of obvious plot holes, and left any Disney Plus exclusive or movie that follows a tricky set of events to follow up on.

So, just how bad was the Secret Invasion finale? Well, it’s now reached a rock bottom 10 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which means it’s officially worse than Inhumans, the previous worst-reviewed thing Marvel Studios has ever released.

Anyone who’s been unfortunate enough to see Inhumans will know what a crushing indictment this is on Secret Invasion. Inhumans has been all but ignored in recent years, though Kevin Feige may have made his feeling known about it by exploding Black Bolt’s head in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

With the dust now settling on Secret Invasion, where do we go from here? Fans are already suggesting simply retconning the entire show (perhaps it was all a bad dream?), but it’s likely already too enmeshed in The Marvels and Captain America: Brave New World to fully ignore.

That said, if Marvel Studios just wanted to never mention, reference or follow up on anything in Secret Invasion ever again, we wouldn’t exactly be howling in anger.