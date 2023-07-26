8 reasons the ‘Secret Invasion’ finale is the worst ending to a Marvel Disney Plus series yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Secret Invasion finale.

Secret Invasion started strong, promising to get into the murkier corners of the MCU with a paranoid spy thriller in which anybody could be an alien duplicate. But the finale has just aired and has left fans distinctly underwhelmed.

Criticisms range from its short length, potentially ruining future stories by introducing overwhelmingly powerful characters, and shoddy CGI. But, perhaps most notably, there’s a lot that simply doesn’t make sense. There’s a lot to get into here, so let’s jump in.

All the human prisoners in the radioactive nuclear base should be dead

It was established early on that the reason for the Skrulls setting up home in an abandoned Soviet-era nuclear base is because they’re immune to radiation and humans aren’t. We got a taste of just how radioactive it was in this week’s episode, as we saw a Geiger counter firmly in a yellow “danger” zone in an outside area. Presumably, it only gets more dangerous inside the plant.

But the Skrulls were keeping unconscious human prisoners for what might be years without any radiation protection. Sure, they might be giving them iodine pills, but that long spent in a highly radioactive environment is a death sentence.

Why didn’t Sonya immediately shoot the ‘Rhodey’ Skrull?

There’s a long and tense showdown towards the end as Nick Fury and Sonya hold the Rhodes Skrull at gunpoint as they try to convince the President he’s being lied to. This eventually culminates with Fury shooting the imposter, revealing her true Skrull nature. If our heroes’ goal is to show the President that Rhodey is a dangerous Skrull on the verge of kicking off World War III, why waste time when you could simply shoot them? I mean, it’s not like Sonya has shown any hesitation in killing Skrulls before this.

Heck, even if they didn’t want to outright execute the Skrull, we’ve seen that a limb shot exposes their true form, so why not just do that?

‘The Harvest’ includes DNA from characters who weren’t at the Battle of Earth

Gravik’s goal in the final episodes has been to obtain “The Harvest,” explicitly named as a vial containing DNA he and the other Skrulls scooped up from the battlefield after Avengers: Endgame‘s Battle for Earth. But among this are Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost and The Incredible Hulk‘s Abomination, neither of whom was at this battle.

Now, we don’t doubt that Fury could feasibly have access to both Ghost and Abomination’s DNA, but is he just tossing every DNA sample he can find into a single vial?

Is jewelry genetic?

Both G’iah and Gravik receive DNA from Thanos’ lieutenant Ebony Maw (despite him not being at the Battle of Earth either but whatever). This seems to grant them some of his telekinetic and psychic abilities, with Gravik manifesting his pale hand while fighting G’iah.

Bizarrely this also includes his rings. Yes yes, comic book super-science and all that, but jewellery does not get passed down in your genetic code!

How do G’iah and Gravik know how to use their new powers?

Some of the Super-Skrull powers seem to manifest unconsciously, like the Extremis healing and the various limb transformations that grant enhanced strength. Others apparently have to be consciously activated, for example G’iah using Mantis’ ability to put Gravik to sleep.

But Mantis’ powers (and several other abilities) are clearly learned rather than encoded within DNA, so does receiving the Super-Skrull infusion also implant the knowledge of how to use them? How does she know she has to say “sleep” just as Mantis does?

Why was it so easy to kill Gravik?

In episode four Gravik survived being shot in the head by Nick Fury, with the Extremis quickly healing his wounds. By the time of the clash in the finale he’s also loaded up with Hulk, Thanos, and Captain America DNA (among many others), each of which comes with its own healing factor. Then G’iah promptly blasts a hole in his chest and kills him.

From what we’ve seen of Extremis alone in this series Gravik should have survived this attack. Perhaps the writers wrote themselves into a corner and hoped we wouldn’t notice.

What’s going on with the unconscious people Sonya showed G’iah?

The episode wraps up with Sonya and G’iah making a pact to help each other out, despite their mutual dislike. As the episode ends we see Sonya walking through a huge room of unconscious people, with a soldier asking “What the hell is all this?”. Sonya replies “This is how the enemy got so good” as G’iah stares on in horror.

Presumably, these are people being impersonated by Skrulls, but given that we’ve been told that Skrulls either kill the person they’re duplicating or assume the role of someone about to die keeping a gigantic room full of unconscious people alive doesn’t make sense. We’re also wondering why this is such a surprise given that Sonya knows exactly how Skrulls operate. Also, why is G’iah apparently shocked at something she, a high-ranking Skrull operative should know all about? What’s going on?!

Why does Nick Fury end his story in the exact place he began it?

Secret Invasion has been about Nick Fury trying to seek redemption for breaking his promise to the Skrull refugees and exploiting their shapeshifting skills to further his career. The show began with Fury facing the consequences of abandoning the Skrulls on Earth to hang out in space, which has been repeatedly underlined as a moral failing.

Now, after six episodes, we see Fury heading back into space after leaving the Skrulls in an even worse situation: now they’re being extrajudicially executed under the orders of the President! Fury calling the President up to tell him off for a few minutes isn’t doing much for the Skrulls that are being murdered by death squads as a direct result of Fury’s own actions.

We suspect a lot of these bizarre flaws are down to massive last-minute rewrites and reshoots. The reasons for this remain unclear. Here’s hoping we get a proper post-mortem of what actually went down behind the scenes of Secret Invasion, as right now it’s looking like a proper mess.