If this ‘Secret Invasion’ character takes Fury’s Harvest serum, Kang’s dynasty might end before it starts

We’re almost through with Secret Invasion, and we can’t dare venture a guess as to how the Nick Fury-led miniseries is going to end; after the penultimate episode saw Fury get his hands on the Harvest serum — which contains blood samples from the Avengers who participated in the Battle of New York, and subsequently grants the subject all of their powers — the game seems to have changed in a big way.

Indeed, it’s looking like a clash of enhanced titans is on the cards right now; Gravik with his Super-Skrull DNA, Fury with his Harvest serum. But, if there’s anything we’ve learned over the past five episodes, it’s to always anticipate a curveball, and while there’s one such surprise that we can pretty much guarantee won’t happen, there’s absolutely nothing we’ve ever wanted more out of the MCU.

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Let’s face it; Olivia Colman has far and away been the greatest part about Secret Invasion by several orders of magnitude. Her portrayal of the deftly competent Sonya Falsworth — whose thinly veiled lunacy is only matched by her delightfully cheeky personality and terrifying ability to get the job done — makes her scenes soar higher than any others, and it would be absolutely criminal if Secret Invasion was the last we saw of Colman’s MI6 agent.

So what better way to ensure her continued MCU involvement than by getting her to slam back the Harvest serum and tossing her in some superhuman shenanigans?

Of course, if by some miracle we did get Super-Sonya, the Multiverse Saga’s hierarchy as we know it would get decimated in the blink of an eye. Throughout her exploits in Secret Invasion, Sonya’s built up a spine-chilling reputation as someone who can shoot a guy in the head without so much as a moment’s hesitation, and still make audiences fall in love with every single line she delivers. Give someone like that an Avengers-level powerset, and all of a sudden you have a character who could not only reasonably gun for Kang’s head, but simultaneously crack us up and make us fear for our lives with every second of screentime; no one should have that sort of power, but the idea of Marvel’s answer to Homelander is far too good to not entertain.

We’re not saying Super-Sonya is going to happen; what we are saying is that it needs to happen; if Marvel can rebuild an entire saga based off of one man’s performance in Loki, there’s no excuse to ignore the potential of the Sonya Saga.

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney Plus. The series finale will air on July 26.