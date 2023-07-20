Episode five of Marvel’s Secret Invasion continues the trend of revealing information that has happened off-camera since The Blip. Throughout the series, it continually states that Nick Fury became different after he disappeared during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which may be part of the reason why the Skrulls have lost faith in him and his promise.

Throughout the series, Gravik and his followers began their mission to take over the planet Earth and make it their new home. Aside from their attempts to incite World War III by pretending they’re Russians, Gravik is also after something else, something that Nick Fury created around Avengers: Endgame – The Harvest.

What is The Harvest in Secret Invasion?

In the earlier episodes of Secret Invasion, it’s shown that the Skrulls were developing something to enhance their DNA, similar to the super soldier serum but way more powerful. Previous episodes revealed that the Skrulls have taken DNA samples from other species like Groot, a Frost Beast, and a Cull Obsidian. But there is one more sample these shapeshifting aliens are after.

The Harvest is a collection of DNA from the Avengers who have fought and survived the Battle of Earth. It contains blood samples from every hero, including Carol Danvers, Captain America, The Hulk, and Wanda Maximoff, just to name a few. These samples were then combined to create one giant super serum, hence its name. This was a project that Nick Fury initiated and was only known to those involved, including Gravik.

This serum is very important for the Skrull general as it will help him take over the planet, plus it inspired him to create his own vial to build his army of super Skrulls using other collected alien samples. Gravik threatened Fury that if he didn’t give him the vial, he would then threaten the innocent lives of Skrulls and humans alike, residing in a Russian compound. At the same time, this project led Sonya to believe that this whole secret invasion all started because of Nick Fury.

Will Gravik get what he’s after? That will be revealed once series finale of Secret Invasion comes out on Wednesday on Disney Plus.