Here’s every Super-Skrull power used in the ‘Secret Invasion’ finale

This article contains spoilers for the Secret Invasion finale.

The Secret Invasion finale is here and, sadly, has left fans with more questions than answers. The episode clocked in at a scanty 37 minutes, so after subtracting the recap, opening titles and credits we’re left with around thirty minutes to wrap up the show.

There are several continuity issues that left us scratching our heads, some important story beats that seem destined to go unresolved, and a sense that maybe this was cobbled together in reshoots. But, on the bright side, at least we got a fun Super-Skrull v Super-Skrull battle.

Both Gravik and G’iah got a substantial power-up from Fury’s “The Harvest” DNA vial, tearing chunks out of each other using abilities from across the MCU. So, as per the computer readout in Gravik’s base, here are the characters’ powers the pair received and used in their battle:

Ghost

Captain America

Corvus Glaive

Thanos

Outrider

Proxima Midnight

Captain Marvel

Abomination

Mantis

Cull Obsidian

Drax

Korg

Ebony Maw

Frost Beast

Hulk

Chitauri

Valkyrie

Thor Odinson

Gamora

Flora Colossus

Winter Soldier

You can also toss Extremis onto that pile, as both G’iah and Gravik received it prior to the finale. Now, this list leaves us with some questions, as ‘The Harvest’ has been previously billed as DNA harvested from the battlefield after the finale of Avengers: Endgame. As far as we know, Ghost and Abomination weren’t present at this event, but we guess Fury just tossed them into this cocktail for kicks.

Beyond that, characters like Captain America, Thor and Winter Soldier (and probably also Captain Marvel) don’t have powers linked to their DNA but from external sources, so it’s questionable if scoring some of their blood would even transmit their powers.

Whatever the case, Secret Invasion concludes with Emilia Clarke’s G’iah as the single most powerful being on the MCU Earth, with the power combination of Hulk, Thanos, and Captain Marvel alone making her seriously overpowered. Theoretically, she should now be present for most world-ending threats, though we suspect we’ll have to wait a while before seeing her again.