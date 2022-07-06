Daredevil rumored to appear in multiple ‘Echo’ episodes

Ever since Daredevil first appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU fans have been wondering where we’ll see him next and according to a new rumor, the street-level hero will show up in Disney Plus’ Echo.

While this new rumor has circulated on social media recently, it was sparked by comments from the Weekly Planet podcast.

According to one of the podcast’s hosts, James Clement, we’re going to be seeing Daredevil appear multiple times when Echo launches in 2023.

“Yep, Daredevil is in it for three episodes, as in Charlie Cox. Kingpin, Vinnie D’Onofrio is in four. The Kingpin storyline is building up to him running for mayor of New York City. Apparently, he’s going to be wearing an eye patch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye… Daredevil is also going to be rocking a red and black suit and is looking for Jessica Jones.”

Clement suggests that not only will the series bring back Daredevil, but also seemingly set things up to introduce Jessica Jones to the MCU for the first time. He added a disclaimer to these claims sharing that he wasn’t sure if this would be a Daredevil from the multiverse or the same one we saw in the latest Spider-Man flick.

Of course, right now this rumor is simply that and has not been confirmed in any facet. Seeing Kingpin return in Echo seems the most likely given the character’s cliffhanging conclusion to Hawkeye, but for Daredevil and Jessica Jones, it wouldn’t seem so clear.

Other rumors suggest that we’re going to see Daredevil show up first later this year as part of the She-Hulk series, but that has not been confirmed either.

Fans will have to wait and see when Echo drops in 2023 whether or not these rumors turn out to be true.