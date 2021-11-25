Daredevil trends again following ‘Hawkeye’ premiere

It’s been almost a week since Charlie Cox’s Daredevil found himself trending on Twitter as fans hedge their bets on his impending return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we were well overdue the Man Without Fear becoming one of the social media sphere’s hottest topics of conversation.

Last time out, the vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen was the subject of intense scuttlebutt positing that he was being lined up for no less than four MCU projects; Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo, She-Hulk and his own solo series. While that still remains entirely in the realms of hearsay for now, Hawkeye premiered yesterday, so Daredevil was obviously one of the first names on everyone’s lips.

As you can see below, Hawkeye features Maya Lopez’s Echo, who has strong ties to both Daredevil and Kingpin, which was enough to get Matt Murdock’s alter-ego stirring up the conversation.

December 15th Daredevil fans are EATING



Kingpin as a major character in episode 5 of Hawkeye



Matt Murdock in Spider-Man No Way Home pic.twitter.com/HF2jMrFxA0 — Craig (@__CS11) November 24, 2021

Do you say December, or The Month Of Daredevil? pic.twitter.com/UdgBZvK9dl — Owen (@OwenWithoutFear) November 24, 2021

Hope not. The version in Daredevil is literally perfect. The overtly large version is only really useful in a non-live action setting. https://t.co/Zh80Maazll — CV (@certainvids) November 24, 2021

“Daredevil: Parts of a Hole” pic.twitter.com/pt8qwUQINE — blake | NWH HYPE 🕷🕸 (@GoblinGambino) November 25, 2021

New 'Hawkeye' poster teases festive Christmas action 1 of 2

#Hawkeye



I can’t be the only one who noticed right?



In Ep.1 of Hawkeye, the hotel where the party & underground auction take place, is in season 3 of Daredevil, the home of Wilson Fisk.



You can look it up IRL the address is 455 Madison Ave NY, NY 10022. pic.twitter.com/HFohNitZzQ — Saul (@SchmoedownSaul) November 25, 2021

I hope when and if Disney/Marvel brings back Daredevil and that side of the MCU crew, they keep the mature flair.



Just call it "Marvel Max" and put it on Hulu. Disney+ needs to figure out it's adult shit.



Oh, and #HawkeyeSeries is dope, bro. pic.twitter.com/mTOkDVH4ju — Bryan Newton 🌹 (@DarkKingZoro) November 25, 2021

When it’s reported Kingpin, Yelena, AND Daredevil might appear in the #Hawkeye show pic.twitter.com/3Tl8rUsYji — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 24, 2021

Is Daredevil going to appear in Hawkeye? Almost certainly not, but that doesn’t mean Cox isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo or She-Hulk. That doesn’t mean that he is, either, but some clarity would be nice so we can finally put the speculation to bed, which should hopefully be coming around December 15.