Daredevil trends again as MCU fans try to separate rumor from fact
Look, we’re not going to sit here and deny that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is poised to make an imminent return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as soon as next month’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but as has been the case since the Netflix show was first canceled three years ago, we don’t know for sure and we won’t until the movie arrives.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from jumping the gun way too early before, with the most recent example coming when a mocked-up logo for a potential Disney Plus series gained massive traction on social media after fans bought into the hype and accepted it for the real thing.
Cox has been trending virtually nonstop ever since as we get closer to No Way Home, and he’s at it again as folks hedge their bets on the star appearing in no less than four projects. As well as next month’s web-slinging blockbuster, the latest slice of scuttlebutt has him pegged for She-Hulk, Echo and his own solo show, as you can see below.
While there’s every chance all of the above is happening, it’s just as likely that none of it will, or the truth lies somewhere in between. All of the aforementioned projects make total sense from a storytelling perspective, but maybe we should heed Andrew Garfield and Kevin Feige’s recent advice and temper our expectations just in case.