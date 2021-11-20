Daredevil trends again as MCU fans try to separate rumor from fact

Look, we’re not going to sit here and deny that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is poised to make an imminent return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as soon as next month’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but as has been the case since the Netflix show was first canceled three years ago, we don’t know for sure and we won’t until the movie arrives.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from jumping the gun way too early before, with the most recent example coming when a mocked-up logo for a potential Disney Plus series gained massive traction on social media after fans bought into the hype and accepted it for the real thing.

Cox has been trending virtually nonstop ever since as we get closer to No Way Home, and he’s at it again as folks hedge their bets on the star appearing in no less than four projects. As well as next month’s web-slinging blockbuster, the latest slice of scuttlebutt has him pegged for She-Hulk, Echo and his own solo show, as you can see below.

Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock in four MCU Projects.



1. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (2021)



2. SHE-HULK (2022)



3. ECHO



4. DAREDEVIL SERIES pic.twitter.com/3OJHAnm1OA — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 20, 2021

All previously reported but…Charlie Cox is rumored to appear in #SpiderManNoWayHome, #SheHulk, #Echo and a soft-rebooted #Daredevil series as Matt Murdock pic.twitter.com/8wPWm4eFka — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) November 20, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Sources close to @BingeWatchThis_ have confirmed that #CharlieCox is locked in to return as #Daredevil in 4 MCU projects – his own solo outing, She-Hulk, Echo and #SpiderManNoWayHome! pic.twitter.com/eJJkFJp7p0 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 20, 2021

I fully agree. I love Daredevil and i'm excited to see him in the MCU and even if Echo and Matt are linked, Echo shouldn't be considered just like a second character, she needs to be the main protagonist of her show likewise Daredevil with his own show. They can crossover 1/2 — Mew | Stan account of Dr Audrey Lim 💙 (@MewRebirth) November 20, 2021

We’ll see Matt Murdock in No Way Home then Daredevil will show up in Echo series — Bryant (@bryjxx) November 19, 2021

No confirmed Daredevil series, but he has a high likelihood of showing up in either Hawkeye, She-Hulk, or Echo. If he’s coming back, it’s gonna be in one of those shows first. — NickG17 (@SpiralSine6) November 19, 2021

But will it be the same Daredevil as appeared in Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s The Defenders? Or will that one be revealed to be a variant like Loki or Captain Carter? — Tom N (@TomN15410847) November 20, 2021

While there’s every chance all of the above is happening, it’s just as likely that none of it will, or the truth lies somewhere in between. All of the aforementioned projects make total sense from a storytelling perspective, but maybe we should heed Andrew Garfield and Kevin Feige’s recent advice and temper our expectations just in case.