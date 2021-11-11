Darth Vader Instantly Trends As Obi-Wan Kenobi Concept Art Is Revealed

All we needed to know about Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi was that Ewan McGregor would be throwing on the robes for the first time since Revenge of the Sith. That was it, anything else is just going to be icing on the cake, but Disney and Lucasfilm appear intent to frost the F out of this particular gateau.

Not only is Hayden Christensen joining his onscreen mentor by making his long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away, but the studio promised fans the rematch of the century between the Jedi and Sith, friends-turned-enemies, protege turned extra crispy limbless nugget of evil, and on it goes.

The first official concept art from Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived ahead of tomorrow’s Disney Plus day, and within a matter of minutes, Darth Vader was one of the top trending topics on Twitter as fans salivated at the prospect of the two icons doing battle once again.

VADER ON A FCKING THRONE https://t.co/nxVuwez3ux — jeanne 💫 waiting for dune messiah (@headspikeswalls) November 11, 2021

Literally perfect if that fight is a nightmare sequence for either Kenobi or Vader (or both?)… if it actually happens though… 😬 https://t.co/hOvJ8hcekM — Sam McBride (@Sam__McBride) November 11, 2021

So this is "allegedly" a concept art of the upcoming Kenobi seires? So a rematch on Mustafar? Obi-wan abandoned Luke? (Please let the fight just be a nightmare as Obi-wan has PTSD of the fall out of the Jedi.)



(Though to me it looks like Starkiller Vs Darth Vader, or fan art) pic.twitter.com/ULNSR08Ijn — Bounty Hunter JP (@BuntyHunterJayP) November 11, 2021

Obi wan and Vader aren't supposed to fight until they get on the death star in a new hope



That was the whole point of Obi Wan being in isolation on Tatooine so that Vader wouldn't find him or Luke https://t.co/w8fJ8pK9KO — Hylian Xbox (@HylianXbox44808) November 11, 2021

"We meet again at last. The circle is now complete. When I left you, I was but the learner. Now I am the master."



This show better do a darn good job explaining how Vader wasn't referring to Revenge of the Sith. https://t.co/0LLRgmr6g0 — Alex Popp (@PoppCulture94) November 11, 2021

I won't lie… as long as canon isn't too f'ed up, I am totally down with messing with the lore a bit to give us Kenobi vs Vader in 4k — sonny🇦🇱 (@SonnyDoesSports) November 11, 2021

It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that the expectations for Obi-Wan Kenobi are through the roof, and even the merest snippet of footage tomorrow at the celebration of all things D+ promises to be more than enough to send Star Wars loyalists into a state of total meltdown.