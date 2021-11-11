Darth Vader Instantly Trends As Obi-Wan Kenobi Concept Art Is Revealed
All we needed to know about Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi was that Ewan McGregor would be throwing on the robes for the first time since Revenge of the Sith. That was it, anything else is just going to be icing on the cake, but Disney and Lucasfilm appear intent to frost the F out of this particular gateau.
Not only is Hayden Christensen joining his onscreen mentor by making his long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away, but the studio promised fans the rematch of the century between the Jedi and Sith, friends-turned-enemies, protege turned extra crispy limbless nugget of evil, and on it goes.
The first official concept art from Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived ahead of tomorrow’s Disney Plus day, and within a matter of minutes, Darth Vader was one of the top trending topics on Twitter as fans salivated at the prospect of the two icons doing battle once again.
It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that the expectations for Obi-Wan Kenobi are through the roof, and even the merest snippet of footage tomorrow at the celebration of all things D+ promises to be more than enough to send Star Wars loyalists into a state of total meltdown.