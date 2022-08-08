Dave Filoni described ‘Ahsoka’ as ‘a religious experience’

Ahsoka Tano has come a long way. When she was introduced as Anakin’s padawan in The Clone Wars, movie fans were skeptical at best. After all, how important can she really be if she wasn’t even mentioned in the prequel trilogy? However, creator Dave Filoni had confidence in his creation, and after a brilliant arc in The Clone Wars and Rebels, Snips became a true fan favorite.

She made the leap to live-action in The Mandalorian (as played by Rosario Dawson), and will soon get her own show in Ahsoka, expected to debut on Disney Plus in early 2023. His baby stepping into the limelight has clearly made Filoni proud, and his reaction to the rough cut of an early episode speaks for itself, as Dawson revealed at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

“I will probably get in trouble for saying this, but Dave saw one of the episodes already edited together, and he walked up, him and Carrie Beck, both, like, glossy-eyed, and he said to me that it was ‘a religious experience.'”

That’s got to bode well. Filoni may have had a few bumps along the way, but there’s nobody else at Lucasfilm we’d rather have in control of Star Wars. At this point, the man eats, breathes and sleeps in a galaxy far, far away, and it’s notable that the Disney Plus shows made without his direct involvement tend to be a little lacking (though this may change with Andor next month).

We should start seeing more of Ahsoka soon. Disney’s D23 Expo will take place from 9 – 11 September, and is expected to feature the official unveiling of a number of new shows. Fingers crossed that we get a teaser trailer that gives us a better idea of what the show’s about. But hey, we’d just be happy with some casting confirmation on Grand Admiral Thrawn…