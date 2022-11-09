Even the Duffer brothers wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly how Stranger Things is going to end at this point, since they’re still busy writing the treatment for the fifth and final season, but David Harbour is willing to talk about what little he knows so that fans have something to look forward to, even if that something happens to be anxiety over the fate of one of their favorite characters on the show.

Discussing his role as Santa —yes, the real Papa Crimbo— in Violent Night in a chat with Total Film magazine, Harbour was asked if Hopper and Joyce will find their happy ending in the forthcoming final Stranger Things run. In response, he said he has some idea about the narrative’s structure, but hasn’t even received a single script yet.

“I have some idea of shape and structure, and what the overall thing is, but I don’t have a lot of specifics yet. I’m very trusting of the way [the Duffer Brothers] go about it. I have my ideas each season about what I would like to see him go through – I send them an email – and often they’re very responsive to that. But I haven’t got a full script yet for Episode 1.”

Harbour thinks characters, in general, should get what they deserve, and if there’s one thing Hopper deserves, it’s to get the opportunity to live out the rest of his days in peace next to Joyce and their big family. But the Duffers might have some other ideas about their story.

“It’s funny. I believe in a fundamental morality in storytelling, and that characters should get what they deserve. Which is more complex than just smiles. But I certainly think that Hopper is someone who’s been through a lot. I think he deserves peace, so I’d like to see that achieved. But the real question you have to ask yourself is: are the Duffers Dickensian? Or are they Kafka-esque? Do they believe in the big turkey dinner at the end of A Christmas Carol? I wonder myself, you know? I’m very curious to see how it unfolds.”

Speaking of turkey dinners, Violent Night, a new Christmas action film helmed by Tommy Wirkola, is making its way to theaters on Dec. 2.