DC Announces New TV Series Batwheels, Coming To HBO Max

Move over Batman and Robin, it’s the Batmobile’s time to shine.

Warner Bros. Animation has announced today that a brand new Batman-related animated series is coming to HBO Max. Batwheels is being aimed at the preschool market and follows the Bat-family’s super-powered crime-fighting vehicles as they protect Gotham City, after gaining sentience thanks to the Batcomputer.

Batwheels is currently in development and will air on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Led by the Dark Knight’s trusty Batmobile, the vehicular vigilantes – who will have the personality of children due to having no life experience – consist of the Batgirl Cycle, Robin’s Redbird, the Batwing and the Bat Truck. No casting has been revealed yet at this early stage, but we do have some key art (below) and a lengthy synopsis which give us an idea of what we can expect.

“They are a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are…okay, they’re NOT Batman and Robin. They’re the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.”

Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), said the following in a statement that accompanied the news: “Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool. I can’t wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added:

“From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation,” Register said. “We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!”

Other Batman-related programming that’s currently available on Cartoon Network and HBO Max includes DC Super Hero Girls and Harley Quinn (which moves from DC Universe exclusively to the streaming service from its third season onward). Remember, HBO Max is also working on a TV spinoff of The Batman which will focus on the Gotham Police Department. And with Batwheels on the way as well, there will soon be something available for Bat-fans of all ages.