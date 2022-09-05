DC Fans are furious about this ‘The Boys’ crossover fan art

The Boys‘ third season wrapped up in style a few months back, leaving viewers hungry for more blood-spattered superheroic political commentary. Critics and fans agree that the show is a highlight of the current wave of superhero media, with the show able to do things with Homelander that DC would never in a million years allow anyone to do with Superman.

Over the seasons, The Boys has also gently poked fun at the DCEU, specifically a parody of Zack Snyder’s movies with the in-universe release ‘Dawn of the Seven’. But a piece of fan art showing Homelander effortlessly taking down the terrified Justice League seems to have taken things a little too far for DC fans. Check it out:

Replies unanimously say that the Justice League should have absolutely no problem whatsoever taking down Homelander. One of the more egregious complaints is that Superman’s heat vision should burn right through Homelander’s hand, with a fan pointing out that Butcher’s heat vision in The Boys‘ third season was far less powerful than Supes’ and still burned Homelander.

On top of that, the Justice League has years of experience dealing with rogue Superman-like figures, such as the Crime Syndicate of America’s Ultraman and the many times Superman himself was mind-controlled or corrupted. So, while we won’t take the picture as seriously as some of the commentators, we agree that it’s not plausible.

However, we would like to see what would happen if Homelander really was restrained with Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth as we suspect some deeply depraved things would come out of his mouth.

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime.