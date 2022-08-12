DC’s ‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Titans’ may be safe after all

Warner Bros. has had plenty of news for DC fans over the last few weeks and much of it has been to their disappointment. A new report suggested that Doom Patrol and Titans may have been headed towards cancelation, but a correction has seemingly provided some relief to fans. At least for now.

In a report by Variety addressing the current state of DC at Warner Bros., it was reported that the future of Doom Patrol and Titans is uncertain as each show prepares to release a new season later this year. Initially, the report said that the shows were “on the chopping block” but it was later updated to include more clarity about their current status.

“The profane animated series “Harley Quinn,” currently streaming its third season, has a major following and would seem to be safe, whereas it’s still to be determined whether live-action DC shows “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” would be renewed after new seasons of both shows premiere later this year — but as with all TV series on the service, final decisions will be made once the seasons are streaming.”

This report would suggest that should the new seasons of these shows underperform perhaps they will join Batgirl, The Wonder Twins, and other projects canned by Warner Bros. following its merger with Discovery. While this is scary news for fans of these shows, as of right now they have not been canceled and appear to be safe.

Titans is reportedly filming for its fourth season and an earlier report by TVLine suggested that the show was in a good place amid all of the cancellations.

Some of DC’s other TV offerings have been confirmed as safe from future cancellations including James Gunn’s Peacemaker and other unannounced projects for the director.

As Variety notes, we’ll need to wait and see how Titans and Doom Patrol perform later this year before we know for sure if they’ll continue their multi-season runs, or be cut short.