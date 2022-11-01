DCU defenders wonder if HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ could be folded back into official canon

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, HBO Max’s Green Lantern series suffered another major setback last week when it was announced that showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith had dropped out of the project, with the entire concept being refitted to focus on the John Stewart iteration of the title hero.

Jeremy Irvine and Finn Wittrock remain on board as Alan Scott and Guy Gardner, but having first been revealed to the world in 2019 only to recently toss any and all forward momentum to have been made in the years since right out of the window, fans are rightfully beginning to wonder if the character is cursed in live-action, with memories of Ryan Reynolds’ infamous 2011 disaster continuing to linger long in the memory.

Grahame-Smith had completed the scripts for an eight-episode first season before being shown the door, but we’ve never had much clarity as to whether or not HBO Max’s Green Lantern would act as official canon for the rebranded DCU. With Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav pushing more for connectivity, and James Gunn leading the charge alongside Peter Safran, Redditors are beginning to ponder if Wayne T. Carr should be offered the part following his scrapped cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The SnyderVerse chatter has long since become nauseating among certain circles of the DC fandom, but handing Carr the lead would be a fascinating choice. After all, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck both ended their respective exiles, and with Walter Hamada gone, Ray Fisher’s return would bring back the entirety of the OG Justice League. Of course, Carr didn’t get his moment in the sun, but it would be a huge move on the franchise’s part were Green Lantern to be absorbed back into mainline continuity.